Iron Spark I (NASDAQ:ISAA) Trading Down 0.2%

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 1,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 98,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Iron Spark I Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Get Iron Spark I alerts:

Iron Spark I Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Iron Spark I

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISAA. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Iron Spark I during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Iron Spark I in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Spark I by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $885,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target business in the consumer brands that are tech-enabled.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Spark I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Spark I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.