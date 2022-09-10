Iron Spark I (NASDAQ:ISAA) Trading Down 0.2%

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 1,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 98,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th.
Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target business in the consumer brands that are tech-enabled.
