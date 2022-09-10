iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $410,000.

ISTB traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $47.03. The stock had a trading volume of 490,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,499. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

