iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.98. 7,796,726 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.38.

