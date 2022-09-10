iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Increased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,938,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616,470 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $343,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,374,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $755,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 123,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 35,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average of $63.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

