iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Trading 0.7% Higher

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.23 and last traded at $69.20. 46,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 128,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.75.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.98.

