iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.63 and last traded at $53.53. 1,342,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,928,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.8 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average is $59.88.
