iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Cut by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,773 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,575,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,366,000 after purchasing an additional 281,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,901 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,617,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,840,000 after acquiring an additional 483,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,373,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,973,000 after purchasing an additional 77,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

BATS EFV traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,252,378 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.36.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.