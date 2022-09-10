iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) Shares Purchased by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 527.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000.

Get iShares MSCI Philippines ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EPHE opened at $26.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $33.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.