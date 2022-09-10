iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 171.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,736 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITB. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB opened at $57.66 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.