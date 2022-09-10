ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.78. Approximately 242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISSDY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised ISS A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised ISS A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

ISS A/S Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60.

ISS A/S Company Profile

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

