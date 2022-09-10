IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Cut to Sell at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

ISEE opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.55. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $20.99.

Insider Transactions at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin W. Roberts bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Calvin W. Roberts bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at about $23,976,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 101,622 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 275,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 59,625 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 51.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.