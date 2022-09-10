IVY Lane Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

IVY Lane Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 10.5% of IVY Lane Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 502.1% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,859 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,859,000. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,946,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,131,000 after purchasing an additional 41,349 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 213.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.9 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,471,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,729. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

