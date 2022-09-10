J. Goldman & Co LP Acquires 328,731 Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

J. Goldman & Co LP grew its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,731 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 1.45% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 364.2% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 36,424 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 149,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,146. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

