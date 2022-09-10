J. Goldman & Co LP Acquires New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,155,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $622,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 452.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $75.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,981.03. 527,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,898.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2,054.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,557.20.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.