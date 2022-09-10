J. Goldman & Co LP Has $4.75 Million Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

J. Goldman & Co LP lessened its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,668 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 0.07% of BRP worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of BRP by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 199,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 120,471 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of BRP by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 24,191 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

DOOO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.08. The company had a trading volume of 34,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,286. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.69. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $99.05.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

