J. Goldman & Co LP Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

J. Goldman & Co LP cut its holdings in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824,543 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in Destination XL Group were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Destination XL Group during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in Destination XL Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Destination XL Group during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DXLG traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. 668,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,141. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $380.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Destination XL Group ( OTCMKTS:DXLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.63 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, analysts predict that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John F. Cooney sold 30,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 19,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $86,003.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,323,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,527,371.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John F. Cooney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 678,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,252 in the last 90 days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Destination XL Group Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

