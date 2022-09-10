J. Goldman & Co LP Invests $26.58 Million in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 307,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,576,000. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 1.2% of J. Goldman & Co LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 0.06% of Phillips 66 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE PSX traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.03. 2,476,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,143. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

