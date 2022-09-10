J. Goldman & Co LP Makes New $3.29 Million Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 153,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.06% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,914,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716,604. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

