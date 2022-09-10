J. Goldman & Co LP Purchases 44,809 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,809 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $13,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 4.7% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 59.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ryder System by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE R traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.83. The stock had a trading volume of 456,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,802. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $93.05.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

