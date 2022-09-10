J. Goldman & Co LP Raises Stock Holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,876,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,014 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TrueCar by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 403,592 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 685,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 273,397 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 658,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 210,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 89.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 271,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 128,149 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar Price Performance

Shares of TrueCar stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.01. 369,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,708. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $182.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06.

Insider Transactions at TrueCar

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $34,841.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

