J. Goldman & Co LP Reduces Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

J. Goldman & Co LP decreased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,359 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 61,580 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.58% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 60,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 33,986 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 47,391 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 72,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ANF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $48.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.16%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

