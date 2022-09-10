J. Goldman & Co LP Trims Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

J. Goldman & Co LP reduced its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,141,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769,899 shares during the quarter. Verra Mobility comprises approximately 0.8% of J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 0.73% of Verra Mobility worth $18,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRRM. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 2.0 %

Verra Mobility Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $16.40. 500,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

