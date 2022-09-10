J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J Sainsbury’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised J Sainsbury from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

J Sainsbury Trading Up 3.3 %

JSAIY opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $16.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

