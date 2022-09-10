Jackpot Self Reported Market Cap Tops $4.11 Million (777)

Jackpot (777) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Jackpot has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $33,225.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jackpot has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jackpot coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jackpot

Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,130,161 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin.

Jackpot Coin Trading

