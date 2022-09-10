Jefferies Financial Group Raises International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target to $45.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on INSW. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded International Seaways from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Seaways has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 0.03. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $32.77.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Seaways will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is -48.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $156,730.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,942 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

