John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE WLYB opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.72.
John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $545.65 million for the quarter.
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
