John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

NYSE WLYB opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $545.65 million for the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.