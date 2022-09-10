JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 165 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 157.27 ($1.90).
Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.5 %
VOD stock opened at GBX 108.48 ($1.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.32. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The stock has a market cap of £30.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,808.00.
Insider Activity at Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
