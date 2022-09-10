JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 165 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 157.27 ($1.90).

VOD stock opened at GBX 108.48 ($1.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.32. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The stock has a market cap of £30.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,808.00.

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($459,369.86).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

