JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target to GBX 330

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded NatWest Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $334.00.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

