JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,620 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $397,446,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $248,192,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,941,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.17. 2,550,544 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17.

