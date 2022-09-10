Juventus Fan Token (JUV) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.57 Million

Juventus Fan Token (JUV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Juventus Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.40 or 0.00025342 BTC on exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a total market cap of $7.10 million and $3.57 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,293.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004794 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020667 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00061368 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00068271 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005522 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00077037 BTC.
Juventus Fan Token Profile
Juventus Fan Token is a coin. Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 coins. Juventus Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus. Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.
Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token
