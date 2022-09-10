Keep3rV1 Price Hits $114.03 on Top Exchanges (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $48.48 million and $4.82 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for about $114.03 or 0.00535489 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00036044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,314.96 or 1.00098860 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00037117 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2020. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 425,178 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.Contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.”

