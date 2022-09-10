Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on KELTF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $4.85 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

