Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0776 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.
OTCMKTS:KKOYY opened at $10.75 on Friday. Kesko Oyj has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46.
