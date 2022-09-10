Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0776 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.

Kesko Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KKOYY opened at $10.75 on Friday. Kesko Oyj has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in the grocery trading business in Finland. It operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of the home and specialty goods.

