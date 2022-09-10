Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $124,763.01 and $6,703.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,618.64 or 0.99927532 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036663 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org.

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

