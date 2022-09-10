Kistos’ (KIST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 730 ($8.82) target price on the stock.

Kistos Trading Up 2.1 %

LON:KIST opened at GBX 580 ($7.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 527.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £480.61 million and a P/E ratio of -12.39. Kistos has a twelve month low of GBX 270.40 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 665 ($8.04).

Get Kistos alerts:

About Kistos

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It primarily holds a 60% interest in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Kistos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kistos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.