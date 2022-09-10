Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.36 billion-$17.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.50 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KSS. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.27.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. 4,424,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,160,948. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,401,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 30,790 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,078,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 90,566 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,180,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

