Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Konami Group Stock Performance
Shares of KONMY opened at 27.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is 30.02. Konami Group has a 52 week low of 23.26 and a 52 week high of 34.08.
About Konami Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Konami Group (KONMY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Konami Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konami Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.