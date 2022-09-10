KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.64

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and traded as low as $19.46. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 113,503 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Danske upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €76.00 ($77.55) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KONE Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.70.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 29.23%. Analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Further Reading

