Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.53. Kroger has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

