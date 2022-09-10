KZ Cash 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $1,218.10 and $2.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000287 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.