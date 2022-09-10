Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Buys Shares of 46,000 Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. Bilibili comprises 0.1% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 759.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,292 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 539.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 389.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,515 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,637,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after purchasing an additional 481,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 48.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 359,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CLSA cut their price objective on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.32. 11,835,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($4.21). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 41.02% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.