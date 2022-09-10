Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Has $23.68 Million Stock Holdings in Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its position in Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,049,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510,174 shares during the quarter. Membership Collective Group makes up about 2.0% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned approximately 4.96% of Membership Collective Group worth $23,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,025,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Membership Collective Group news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 8,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $60,503.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 675,185 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Membership Collective Group news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 8,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $60,503.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 675,185 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Carnie sold 32,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $221,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,749,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,001,597.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,217 shares of company stock worth $782,088. Company insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Membership Collective Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of NYSE MCG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. 200,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $349.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.92. Membership Collective Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.23). Membership Collective Group had a negative return on equity of 167.89% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

