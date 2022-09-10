Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Takes Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 277,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,512,000. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 0.9% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 269,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,801,000 after purchasing an additional 372,177 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of WY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.62. 3,436,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,106. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

