LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Holdings Increased by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 1.99% of LGI Homes worth $45,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 22.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Stock Up 2.8 %

LGIH stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.60. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $160.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.65 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,971.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

