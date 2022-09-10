Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.63.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

