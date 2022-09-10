Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.63.
Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 4.0 %
Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $8.20.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
