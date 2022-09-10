LINKBANCORP, Inc. (LNKB) Plans to Raise $40 Million in September 14th IPO

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (LNKB) is planning to raise $40 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, September 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 4,600,000 shares at $8.00-$9.50 per share.

In the last year, LINKBANCORP, Inc. generated $28 million in revenue and $5.1 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $126.1 million.

Stephens Inc. and PIper Sandler served as the underwriters for the IPO and D.A. Davidson was co-manager.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is NOT an IPO. This is a NASDAQ uplisting from the Pink Open Market of the OTC Markets Group, where the stock trades under the symbol “LNKB”.) LINKBANCORP, Inc. is the holding company for The Gratz Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. We are a Pennsylvania corporation headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, and formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. In October 2018, we completed the acquisition of Stonebridge Bank, which was subsequently named LINKBANK. In September 2021, LINKBANCORP and GNB Financial Services, Inc., or GNBF, completed a strategic combination, resulting in The Gratz Bank becoming our wholly owned subsidiary. We are a bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended, or the BHC Act. The Gratz Bank is a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank offering personal and business lending and deposit services to individuals, families, nonprofit and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania, primarily through our digital presence on the Internet and 10 client solutions centers (our branches) in Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Northumberland and Schuylkill Counties. The Gratz Bank also has a loan production office in York, Pennsylvania. In markets other than those serviced pre-Merger by The Gratz Bank, the Bank operates as “LINKBANK, a division of The Gratz Bank.” The Bank intends to legally change its name to LINKBANK in November 2022 to create one single brand, subject to the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals. Our community banking strategy seeks to provide our customers with personal service, financial sophistication and the full array of product offerings of a larger regional bank, focusing on developing local lending relationships funded by the generation of local retail and business deposits. As of June 30, 2022, our consolidated assets totaled $1.1 billion, while our net loans totaled $786.5 million, our deposits totaled $902.4 million, and our shareholders’ equity totaled $104.8 million. ** Note: Revenue and net income figures are for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2022. (Note: LINKBANCORP filed its S-1 on Sept. 7, 2022.) “.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was founded in 2018 and has 135 employees. The company is located at 3045 Market Street Camp Hill, PA 17011 and can be reached via phone at (855) 569-2265 or on the web at http://ir.linkbancorp.com/.

