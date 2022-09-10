Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 28.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Diversified LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its position in Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.92 and a 200-day moving average of $302.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

