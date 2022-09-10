Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF accounts for 1.6% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at $129,000.

PEJ traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 60,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,067. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $53.56.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

