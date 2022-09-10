Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Makes New $910,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIL. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,336,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,187,000 after acquiring an additional 755,370 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,466,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,466,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $96,535,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 561,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,376,000 after buying an additional 161,836 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL remained flat at $91.47 during midday trading on Friday. 1,905,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164,174. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.44. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.37 and a 52 week high of $91.55.

