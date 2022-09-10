Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.8% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Accenture by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,044. The stock has a market cap of $183.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.35. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.17.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

